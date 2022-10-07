LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots volleyball team (9-7) faced a daunting task Thursday evening, as the Pinecrest Patriots (18-2), who are 10-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference games this year, came to Laurinburg to compete against the Lady Scots. Despite a strong effort by the Lady Scots at the start of the match, the Patriots would sweep them for the second time this season. Set scores were 19-25, 12-25, and 13-25.

Lindsay Locklear finished the night with six digs, four kills, and two aces.

Addison Johnson went for six digs, five kills, and three aces.

Jenna Luquer recorded five digs, and three kills.

Nateya Scott tallied a dig.

After the match, Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine knew it would be a difficult conference game, but wanted his team to embrace the underdog role coming in.

“I said, you know, they’re going to come in here sleeping on us,” Romaine said. “I said, just compete. Let’s catch them napping and that’s what we did the first set. We competed with them well, minimized our mistakes there. And then set two, you come out and they sped their game up. I think they realized like hey, we’ve got to quit playing here and run our system right.”

With the loss, the Lady Scots dip back to .500 in SAC play at 5-5, and will need some big performances down the stretch for a playoff push.

“Next week, Lee County and Richmond, we have to win both of those games,” Romaine said. “That puts us in third by ourselves if we win both of those. With that said, if we make a decent run in the conference tournament and possibly get to Pinecrest in the championship, then those power points will put us at an at-large bid.”

The Lady Scots’ next match will be in Sanford against the Lee County Yellow Jackets on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]