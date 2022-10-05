SANFORD – The Lady Scots tennis team (2-9) went on the road Tuesday to Sanford, as they took on the Lee County Yellowjackets (1-8) in a doubleheader. The back-to-back matches were played because of a make-up from earlier in the season. They were also the second and third matches played in the past two days for the Lady Scots.

The first match resulted in a loss for the Lady Scots, going down 5-4. But, the second match resulted in their second win of the season, as the Lady Scots defeated the Yellowjackets 5-4.

Final results for singles competiton from the first match are listed below.

1. Laura Wlodarcazk beat Brooklyn Underwood 8-0.

2. Valeria Carranza lost to Grace Britton 6-8.

3. Maleah Locklear lost to Peyton Koneski 3-8.

4. Lillie Rankin lost to Silvia Rios 2-8.

5. Madelynn Butler lost to Savanna Mullins 2-8.

6. Rhea Truesdell beat Sophia Scott 8-4.

Final results for doubles competition from the first match are listed below.

7. Wlodarcazk/Carranza beat Underwood/Britton 8-3.

8. Locklear/Rankin lost to Koneski/Mullins 3-8.

9. Butler/Truesdell beat Rios/Macie Witt 8-0.

Final results for singles competiton from the second match are listed below.

1. Wlodarcazk beat Britton 6-2.

2. Carranza beat Underwood 6-3.

3. Locklear lost to Koneski 4-6.

4. Rankin lost to Rios 0-6.

5. Butler lost to Mullins 4-6.

6. Truesdell beat Scott 6-1.

Final results for doubles competition from the second match are listed below.

7. Wlodarcazk/Carranza beat Underwood/Britton 6-3.

8. Locklear/Rankin lost to Koneski/Mullins (Score was unavailable at press time).

9. Butler/Truesdell beat Rios/Witt 6-3.

The Lady Scots will return to action on Thursday, where they will host the Richmond Raiders for senior night at 4 p.m.

Lady Scots golf team meets in Whispering Pines

The Lady Scots golf team competed at Whispering Pines Golf Club Tuesday afternoon against Union Pines, Pinecrest, Lee County, and Richmond High Schools in an 18 hole match.

Halway through the course, Claire Smith had a score of 52, Delaney Pittman had 64, Sherrina Smith was at 66, and Karli Jacques scored 72.

After 18 holes, the Lady Scots would finish with a team score of 371. Claire Smith finished with 107, Pittman went for a score of 128, Sherrina Smith had a 136, and Jacques rounded things off with a 144.

The Lady Scots would earn five team points from the match, bring their total to 22 total points on the year. Union Pines earned six points and Pinecrest finished with seven for the fifth straight match. Lee County and Richmond didn’t qualify for team points due to not having enough players.

The Lady Scots golf team will meet for their final match of the season at Pinehurst No. 6 in Pinehurst on Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.

Scots coed cross-country meets in Rockingham

The Scotland coed cross-country team met in Rockingham on Tuesday afternoon for a meet against Richmond and Union Pines High Schools.

Results were unavailable at press time.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]