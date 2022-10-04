WEST POINT, G.A. – The Knights traveled to West Point, GA on Saturday afternoon to take on the Point Skyhawks of the AAC. Although the Skyhawks are a member of the AAC, the official conference schedule will start next week when the Knights host Union College. Always a tough environment to play at, the Knights weren’t able to move the ball with much efficiency and the Skyhawks got some big early plays to jump out to a lead that the Knights could never catch.

The Knights’ only score of the match came on a link up between quarterback Andrew Fowler (Hillsdale, MI) and newly joined wide receiver Marquis McCoy. The 21-yard pass was Fowler’s third touchdown pass of the season and McCoy’s first TD reception.

Dontae Crowder (Prince Ecward, VA) had possibly his best game of his young collegiate career as the sophomore caught seven of St. Andrews’ 15 completions for 52 yards on the day.

The Skyhawks’ quick scoring came from a variety of different ways in the first quarter. A Nadir Mitchell 36-yard run for got the ball rolling for the home side and established a dominant run game from the start. On the following drive, Aaron Christian (Wakefield, NC) lost the handle on the football and a Point defender was able to recover the ball in the endzone.

Point quarterback Mitchell Gossett took to the air on the next two touchdown scores for the Skyhawks, as he first found wide receiver Emery Bryant from 36-yards out. And a couple minutes later, he spotted Nick Marien all alone in the endzone for the easy five-yard catch-and-throw touchdown.

Turnovers will be a talking point for the St. Andrews side, as the Knights gave the ball up on four different occasions. Fowler’s two interceptions and another Jailyn Ervin (Rock Hill, SC) fumble didn’t help the Knights’ chances in converting drives into points.

On the defensive side, the leaders in tackles for the Knights were Jailyn Ervin, James Mozelle, Kaison Rhea (Mauldin, SC) and Austin Hunt (Fayetteville, NC) who all registered three total tackles on the day for the Knights.

As St. Andrews continues to use a rotated running back field, Anterius Carpenter (Charlotte, NC) jad a great day when it comes to all purpse yards. The freshman ran for 32 yards on seven carrries for a 4.6 YPC and also had two receptions for 32 yards, including a huge 31-yard catch in the first half.

Freshman running back Eldrick Williams (Waynesboro, GA), who has been seeing the ball a lot more as of late, also pitched in on the receiving side for St. Andrews with two receptions for 30 yards. Todgrick Walker (Opa Locka, FL) also added two receptions himself for eight yards.

The Knights will look to shake the loss off quickly as conference play in the AAC officially kicks off next week. The Union College Bulldogs are coming to Laurinburg on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. and the game will take place as part of the Parent Day festivites taking place on the campus of St. Andrews all weekend long.