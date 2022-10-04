RAEFORD – The Lady Scots tennis team (1-8) earned their first victory of the year on Monday, defeating the Hoke County Bucks (1-6) 8-1.

Final results for singles competiton are listed below.

1. Laura Wloderczak lost to Alyssa Casavilla 2-8.

2. Valeria Carranza won against Bailey Mass 8-3.

3. Carson Buie won against Alyssa Pridgen 8-5.

4. Maleah Locklear won against Kaela Parker 8-6.

5. Lillie Rankin won against Azari McLean 8-5.

6. Madelynn Butler won against Savannah Steenrod 9-7.

Final results for doubles competition are listed below.

7. Wloderczak and Carranza won against Casavilla and Mass 8-6.

8. Buie and Locklear won against Parker and McLean 8-3.

9. Butler and Rhea Truesdell won against Pridgen and Steenrod 8-6.

The Lady Scots will be back in action on Tuesday in a doubleheader match against Lee County High School in Sanford. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Scots men’s soccer goes down at Southern Lee

The Fighting Scots men’s soccer team (3-7) lost to the Southern Lee Cavaliers (6-6) on Monday night 10-1. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday, when they host the Union Pines Vikings at 6 p.m.

