LAURINBURG – Reverend Paul Lemmond is known for giving Bibles out across Scotland County, particularly to the Scotland High School athletic teams.

He’s been a part of the Scotland High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization for 15 years and started doing devotions for the Fighting Scots football team. But, one football player said something that stood out to him.

“I did a devotion on pray, read your Bible, and go to church,” Lemmond said. “One of the boys on the team said he didn’t have a Bible. So, I got together with 12 people and they all gave $100. I contacted Johnny Evans, who’s the head of FCA for North Carolina, and he got it where we can get some Bibles. So, we ended up getting 200 Bibles for $1,200. So, we gave them out to the (Fighting Scots football team), and then the cheerleaders wanted Bibles. So, we got rid of those 200 Bibles, and from there it’s gone to about 18,000 Bibles.”

Programs such as Bible Blitz and Bibles for Referees have helped give Bibles to eight other schools in Scotland County and to referees who work athletic events. Coaches’ Bibles are also given out to help coaches bring their athletes closer to God.

“Most people don’t understand (that) a coach actually spends more time with a child than a parent does. If they teach them a class, and then they’ve got them at practice and games; they spend a lot of time with them,” he said.

The success of these programs has led to a record amount of Bibles that were given out this year.

“This year has been the best year we’ve ever had,” Lemmond said. “We’ve already given over 1,600 Bibles out.”

But, because of the record year, the demand for Bibles is greater. Lemmond acknowledged the support from those who make it possible to keep giving out Bibles.

“There’s a lot of people that’s on our team (who) help us, so without the help of so many different people… we would never be able to survive.”

Lemmond and the FCA are currently accepting monetary donations for more Bibles to distribute.

“The Bibles are $10 a piece, the Coaches’ Bibles are $15 a piece, and the referees and coaches use the same Bibles,” Lemmond said.

Donations can be sent to 11160 North Gates Drive, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352. Checks can be written out to “Fellowship of Christian Athletes.”

