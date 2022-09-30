Scots defensive lineman Zyquarius Shaw with one of his two fumble recoveries against Union Pines.

CAMERON – The Fighting Scots (4-3) came into their first matchup ever against the Union Pines Vikings (2-4) with a lot of matters out of their control. Injuries have plagued the Scots’ depth at multiple positions, the Vikings were coming into Thursday’s game off a bye week, and the Scots were playing on a short week due to Hurricane Ian forcing the game to move from Friday to Thursday.

But, the Scots were able to take care of business on the road, blowing past the Vikings 49-14.

The first quarter featured the Scots scoring the first touchdown of the game, as running back Zay Jones would find the end zone for the first of his three touchowns on the night. The Scots would lead 7-0.

Union Pines would answer on their opening drive, however. Quarterback Ben Finkelstein would go play-action and find wide receiver Brendan Ortega for a touchdown, making it a tied game at 7-7.

But, the Scots would immediately find some success of their own in the passing game on their next drive. Quarterback Carter Revelle would find wide reciever Izeem Graham for 25-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

In the second quarter, the Scots would capitalize off a missed field goal attempt by the Vikings with a Jones touchdown from the Union Pines three-yard line. The extra point would be wide left, however, as a penalty for 12 players on the field moved the PAT attempt back five yards, making it a 20-7 Scotland lead.

After a three-and-out by Union Pines, the Scots would take over. On the drive, Revelle would look for a pass downfield, but would be intercepted by Vikings defensive back Caleb Milton for a 52 yard return, setting the Vikings up at the Scotland 15-yard line. Running back Ethan Biggs would, then, punch in a score and make it a six-point deficit for the Vikings at 20-14.

The Scots would hit paydirt once more in the first half, as running back Patrick Primus found the end zone from the Vikings’ one-yard line. The Scots elected to go for a two-point conversion attempt after the score and were successful, as Revelle found tight end Eli McCoy to help the Scots take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Scots would continue to pour the points onto the scoreboard. A turnover-on-downs by the Vikings on the opening drive of the second half, would set up Primus for his second score of the night, making the Scots lead 35-14.

In the fourth quarter, a fumble recovery by Scots defensive lineman Zyquarius Shaw, one of his two fumble recoveries on the night, and a Jahari Brown interception, would help the Scots add two more scores from Graham and Jones, making the final 49-14.

Revelle finished the night 8-of-11 for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Primus carried the ball 16 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones had 12 carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

Latrelle Martin went for 73 yards on 11 carries.

Graham had three catches times for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Cadyn Graves caught three passes for 56 yards.

Scots head coach Richard Bailey said after the game, that his team looked improved, but still needed some work in certain places.

“It’s good to win. I thought we improved in some areas,” he said. “Still, ball security is troublesome. And, just some of the mental (mistakes).”

The Scots running backs were the highlight of the night, with big plays made by Jones and Primus. Bailey knows that wouldn’t be possible without a great offensive line.

“(Anyone) could rush for a lot of yards behind what that offensive line is doing right now,” Bailey said. “Isaiah (Locklear) is mauling people. Amari (Chance) has absolutely been phenomenal. Can’t give them enough credit.”

Looking ahead, the Scots will have a bye week next Friday, before heading back on the road Oct. 14 to play the Pinecrest Patriots, who Bailey said has given the Scots a challenge in recent years .

“Pinecrest, we owe them,” he said. “We have literally gave them the game the last four years just by doing some crazy stuff. So, hopefully we’ll clean that stuff up this year and handle our business.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]