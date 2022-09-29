LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots tennis team (0-8) fell for the eighth time this year, going down against the Pinecrest Patriots (11-2) 0-9 on Wednesday afternoon.

Final results for singles competiton are listed below.

1. Laura Wlodarczak lost to Brooke LaFrenz, 0-8

2. Valeria Carranza lost to Anncey Pratt, 1-8

3. Carson Buie lost to Estelle Kirkpatrick, 0-8

4. Maleah Locklear lost to Alicia Pratt, 0-8

5. Lillie Rankin lost to Sophia Pandich, 0-8

6. Rhea Truesdell lost to Gabby Hooper, 0-8

Final results for doubles competition is listed below.

7. Wlodarczak and Buie lost to Kirkpatrick and Pratt, 2-8

8. Carranza and Locklear lost to Livia and Pandich (score not available at press time)

9. Rankin and Truesdell lost to Eliza Hage and Cina Hustan (score not available at press time)

The Lady Scots will return to action on Oct. 3 in Raeford to go against the Hoke County Bucks. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]