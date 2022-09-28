COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Knights traveled to Columbia, South Carolina to take on AAC Conference foe the Columbia Koalas. The Knights were continuing their run of solid results from AAC play and earned a demanding 7-1 win against the Koalas. A variety of goalscorers were on the cards Tuesday night for St. Andrews and a healthy part of the team that has shown itself as of late, that it can beat anyone on any day, contributing goals for the Knights.

The night got off to a fast start with the Knights wasting no time putting pressure on the Koalas’ backline by earning a corner kick and a Hector Lopez (Biscoe, NC) try that whistled just wide of the post in the first eight minutes. It wouldn’t take long before “Mastro-Magic” and an Alessandro Mastrofilippo (Bari, Italy) unassisted goal broke the game open and gave the Knights the 1-0 early lead they were looking for.

Five minutes later, Pablo Diezhandino (Tenerife, Spain) found the net (something he’s been doing a lot of lately) off of a beautiful cross from right defender Christopher Taylor (Morehead City, NC) to give the Knights the early 2-0 advantage.

Tobias Crosariol (Milan, Italy) who is usually the one on the assist sheet, got himself on the scoresheet for St. Andrews after scoring an unassisted goal by picking up the ball in space and evading a defender to get himself a clear look at the target, and place a calm and composed finish into the net.

At the twenty minute mark and ahead 3-0, you would think the Knights would be complacent and comfortable playing with an early lead. However, Hector Lopez would not be denied this time around and after a beautiful through ball from Crosariol, Lopez made the game 4-0 and gave the game all the conviction it needed.

After some back and forth action, the teams would eventually go into the half with St. Andrews up 4-0. Keeper Cristobal Romero (Santiago, Chile) wasn’t too mad that his goal was quiet for the entirety of the first half.

The Knights were itching to get back on the field and finish what they started, and it proved itself evident in the first opening minutes when Mastrofilippo got his second of the night from an assist by Martin Perez (Medellin, Colombia). One thing that both Taylor and Perez have shown this season, is that they are not likely to play a traditional full back role and enjoy themselves joining the offense on attack and sending in crosses to their attacking teammates.

Brando Caltabiano (Taormina, Italy), who is usually busy doing the clean-up midfield work, got a well deserved goal in the 49th minute, after a dazzling pass from Crosariol who was credited with the assist, his second of the night.

After some back and forth action the Knights would score their seventh and final goal of the night from a Taylor shot that whizzed by the keepers outstretched arms. Mastrofilippo was credited with an assist and caps off a two goal and one assist performamce for the in-form striker.

The Koalas were able to salvage a consolation goal just a minute after in the 66th minute, when Austin Clark sent a shot past the dive of Romero. The Knights won’t be happy to give that away, but a small price to pay for a big AAC road victory.

The Knights will surely enjoy this one, but it’s all business for the squad as they look ahead to a huge away matchup against the Reinhardt Eagles on Oct. 1. The match is slated to kick off at 1 p.m.