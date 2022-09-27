LAURINBURG – Last season, the Union Pines Vikings joined the Sandhills Athletic Conference, along with Southern Lee and Lee County High Schools, and cycled through their new conference schedule. The Vikings finished 1-4 in SAC play, but didn’t get to play against the Scotland Fighting Scots due to COVID-19 issues within the Scots football program.

On Thursday night, the Vikings and Fighting Scots will face off with each other for the first time ever.

And, Scotland head coach Richard Bailey knows it’s not easy preparing for a team that the Scots have never played.

“It is a little difficult,” he said. “You can watch all the film you want, but (we’ve) never been on the field with their kids and get a feel for how athletic they may be.”

But, Bailey appreciates the challenge of new competition.

“I kind of like playing people that I’ve never played before,” Bailey said. “A lot of teams we play all the time, they get used to how you play and what you do… where Union Pines hasn’t played us.”

Union Pines will come into Thursday’s game with a 2-3 record and fresh off a bye-week. And, Bailey knows that helps the Vikings significantly.

“They’ve basically had a lot more time to prepare for this game than we would have had, especially with it being a short week on top of it now,” Bailey said, referencing the decision to move this week’s game from Friday to Thursday. “That worries me (because) they may run some new offense that we have not seen on any film. I pretty much expect them to do that.”

The Vikings’ offense will feature several playmakers, including senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein. Finkelstein has passed for 309 yards and five passing touchdowns, along with three interceptions this season. But, Finkelstein is also a dual-threat quarterback, who has 188 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the year.

Running back Ethan Biggs has produced with the ball in his hands, as well. The junior running back is averaging 8.3 yards on 27 carries this season. But, Biggs has also been successful as a receiver, especially throughout his career. This season, Biggs has recorded six catches for 123 yards. For his career, he has 1,020 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Wide receiver Brendan Ortega has also been big for the Vikings this year. Ortega has caught eight passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns this season. As the Vikings’ return man on kickoffs and punts, as well, he has 185 return yards and a punt-return touchdown through five games.

Defensively, Union Pines has had a difficult time stopping opposing offenses, with their defense allowing 31.4 points per game through five games. Despite that, they do have some players to watch for on defense.

Outside linebacker Christopher Gilbert has been the stats leader of the defense thus far into the season. Gilbert has recorded 41 total tackles (23 solo), six sacks, and three tackles-for-loss through five games.

Defensive end Damon Bremer has been a force on the Vikings’ defense, as well. He has 25 total tackles (14 solo), seven sacks, and three tackles-for-loss this year.

The Scots could be up for another test this week, but Bailey says if the Scots continue to build where they left off against Southern Lee, they’ll be all right.

“Offensively, we’re kind of in a good rhythm right now, as long as we’re not turning the ball over,” Bailey said. “Friday night, we did turn the ball over a couple of times. But, when we weren’t doing that, we definitely had things running on all cylinders.”

“Defensively, we did some good things last week. The score wasn’t really indicative. I think we played pretty well for most of the night. I think Coach Clark felt like we made some improvements. Some of the stuff that we gave up late was with a lot of backups in and we don’t have a lot of backups right now because of our injuries. So, when we put backups in, I hate to say it, but they’re backups. But, I felt like we grew a little bit defensively, and hopefully, we’ll continue to do that this week.”

Bailey also noted that three players were added to this week’s injury report.

“Ricky Swindell hurt his shoulder. I don’t know what his status will be for (Thursday). And then, AJ McCallum hurt his knee. He’s definitely out for (Thursday). We also lost Britt Lowe with an ankle sprain,” Bailey said.

The game between the Scots and Vikings will kickoff on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. from Cameron. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian in southeastern North Carolina this weekend.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]