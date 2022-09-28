LAURINBURG – The Scotland coed cross-country team met at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex on Tuesday afternoon, as the Scots competed against racers from Union Pines and Hoke County High Schools.

It was also senior night for the Scots, as racers Carson Buie and Mikayla Tucker were recognized before the meet. The men would finish third overall, while the women placed in second.

The results for the men are below. The overall spot the competitor placed is next to their name and their final time is in parentheses.

Gabe Jacquez – 24th (22:32)

Alec Shaw – 32nd (25:21)

Carlito Torres – 34th (25:54)

Ty Tyson – 37th (33:00)

Montrell Smith (37:24)

Results for the women:

Carson Buie – 4th (22:51)

Mikayla Tucker – 14th (26:18)

Chloe Ganus – 15th (26:24)

Ava Edgy – 16th (26:30)

Ariana Council – 19th (27:32)

The next coed meet for the Scots will be Oct. 4 in Rockingham, as the Richmond Raiders will host at Hinson Lake. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.

