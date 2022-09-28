SANFORD – The Lady Scots volleyball team (8-6) took the one-hour trip up north to Sanford Tuesday evening, as they squared off with the Southern Lee Cavaliers (5-10). The Lady Scots would win in four sets, with scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, and 25-12.

Addison Johnson had 17 kills, six digs, three assists, and three aces.

Jenna Luquer finished with eight kills, three aces, and a solo block.

Nateya Scott recorded seven assists, four kills, three digs, and an ace.

Madison Dixon went for a team-high 12 assists, along with three kills, and a dig.

Lindsay Locklear tallied four kills, an ace, and a dig.

Kinley Ivey rounded off her night with two kills, an ace, an assisted block, and a solo block.

With the win, the Lady Scots move back to .500 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 4-4 record.

The Lady Scots will be back in action on Wednesday, as they’ll host the Union Pines Vikings at 6 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]