PINEHURST – The Lady Scots golf team met at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday afternoon to compete against Pinecrest, Union Pines, and Lee County High Schools. It wasn’t the usual nine hole match that the Lady Scots were used to, however, as the match consisted of 18 holes. The Lady Scots would place fourth with a team score of 348.

Through the first nine holes, Claire Smith shot a 47, Sherrina Smith and Delaney Pittman both shot a 63, and Karli Jacques would go for a score of 69.

The Lady Scots would have a score of 173 halfway through the course.

Claire Smith would finish with a 94.

Sherrina Smith ended up with a 126.

Pittman closed with 128.

Jacques would end with a score of 140.

The Lady Scots currently have two third place finishes and a fourth place finish through the three matches they have had the required number of players.

