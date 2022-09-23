LAURINBURG – The Scots’ varsity athletic teams went 1-5 (excluding golf and cross-country) over the week of Sep. 19 – Sep. 23.

The Lady Scots golf team met at Sanford Golf Course Monday afternoon for their third meet of the year. The Lady Scots hold still at the four spot in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings after three matchups. They’ll meet again on Sep. 26 at the Bayonet at Puppy Creek Golf Course in Raeford at 2 p.m.

The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-5) dropped their Sandhills Athletic Conference road matchup against the Pinecrest Patriots (4-4-1) Monday night 3-1. On Wednesday, the Scots were scheduled to play Lee County, but the game was postponed and rescheduled for a later date. No other information was given regarding why it was postponed. The Scots’ next match comes on Sep. 26, when they head to Rockingham and take on the Richmond Raiders at 6 p.m.

The Lady Scots volleyball team lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference road game Tuesday night against the Richmond Raiders in five sets. The set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, and 9-15. On Thursday night, the Lady Scots volleyball team (7-6) lost in five sets to the Hoke County Bucks (5-9) in Raeford. The sets scores were 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, and 12-15. It is the second time this year that both teams had played each other, with the Lady Scots beating Hoke County in four sets on Sep. 30. The Lady Scots move to 3-4 in SAC play after the loss and will look to redeem themselves, when they travel to Sanford and play the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Sep. 27 at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Scots coed cross-country team met in Sanford for their fourth meet of the season with Lee County, Richmond, and Ascend Leadership Academy. The Scots weren’t able to qualify for team points on the women’s side, due to being below the minimum of five racers. The Scots placed in fourth with the men’s team. Times for the racers were unavailable at press time. The next coed meet for the Scots will be on Sep. 27 at 5 p.m. from the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg.

The Lady Scots tennis team headed to Sanford to take on the Southern Lee Cavaliers Tuesday afternoon, where they would lose 2-7. On Thursday, the Lady Scots (0-7) were downed by the Union Pines Vikings (8-1) 0-6. The match was shortened due to rain after singles matches had occurred. On Monday, the Lady Scots were scheduled to play the Lee County Yellow Jackets, but the game was canceled. It’s unknown whether the game will be rescheduled. The Lady Scots will aim for their first win of the season on Sep. 29, when they host the Pinecrest Patriots at 4 p.m.

The annual homecoming festivities were held at Scotland High School this past week, and the Fighting Scots football team (3-3) made sure to cap off the week with a win Friday night, blowing past the Southern Lee Cavaliers (1-5) 63-34. Quarterback Carter Revelle would finish 7-of-12 for 198 yards, four touchdowns (two rushing), and an interception. Running back Patrick Primus, who has been the lead-back all season for the Scots, had 20 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Zay Jones also left a huge impact on the stat sheet, carrying the ball 10 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Latrelle Martin was able to bring in a touchdown on five carries for 19 yards, as well. Wide receiver Cadyn Graves brought in three catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. The Fighting Scots’ next game will be in Cameron next Friday night, as the Scots match up against the Union Pines Vikings at 7:30 p.m.

