LAURINBURG – The annual homecoming festivities were held at Scotland High School this past week, and the Fighting Scots football team (3-3) made sure to cap off the week with a win Friday night, blowing past the Southern Lee Cavaliers (1-5) 63-34.

The Fighting Scots would put on a rushing clinic vs the Cavaliers, putting up a total of 464 rushing yards.

In the first quarter, Scotland received the ball first, but quickly turned it over after a fumble. The same would occur with Southern Lee, however, which set up Scotland to get their first score of the game, puting them up 7-0 after the PAT.

After a series of plays and defensive stops for the Scots, the team was able to drive downfield with a mix of pass and run plays, moving the ball 70 yards, and scoring another touchdown to give the Scots a 14-0 lead.

On the next Cavaliers possession, the Scots defense would come up big with a blocked punt, which set them up to end the first quarter on the Southern Lee one-yard line.

One the first play of the second quarter, the Scots were able to get into the end zone to extend their lead 21-0 after a rushing touchdown from quarterback Carter Revelle.

Southern Lee was able to strike back and get on the board for the first time on the night, making the score 21-7 after the made PAT.

The second quarter continued to be filled with scoring plays from both teams, with the Scots answering back the next possession with a two-play 90-yard drive to make it 28-7.

After a Scots stop on defense, they received the ball back. But, on the same drive, Revelle would throw an interception which would allow Southern Lee to come within two possessions for a score of 28-14.

Both teams would continue to trade blows for the rest of the half, with both teams scoring again to end the half 42-20.

The second half saw the Scots continue their offensive stardom, as they would capitalize off a three-and-out by the defense to score another touchdown. The Scots, then, got their second straight defensive-stop, as they forced a fumble and recovered the ball. The Cavaliers miscue would allow the Scots offense to add another touchdown, making it 56-20.

Southern Lee would counter with two straight touchdowns, however, to end the third quarter at 56-34.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Scots would apply the finishing touches to make it 63-34.

Revelle would finish 7-of-12 for 198 yards, four touchdowns (two rushing), and an interception.

Running back Patrick Primus, who has been the lead-back all season for the Scots, had 20 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Zay Jones also left a huge impact on the stat sheet, carrying the ball 10 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Latrelle Martin was able to bring in a touchdown on five carries for 19 yards, as well.

Wide receiver Cadyn Graves brought in three catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Scots head coach Richard Bailey said that he was proud of his offense for how they played.

“It felt good. Offensively, we had a pretty good night. (There was) one turnover that I would like to clean up… but overall, it was a really good performance offensively,” Bailey said.

Bailey also said that the defense made some nice plays, but he feels the team still shouldn’t have allowed so many points.

“Our defense did some really good things. Still on the backend of the secondary, we’ve got to clean up those mistakes,” he said.

Bailey noted that he saw a difference in his team Friday night and wants to build off of the performance.

“We’ve got to keep working at it, but I did see some improvement… we’ve got to keep getting better,” he said.

The Fighting Scots’ next game will be in Cameron next Friday night, as the Scots match up against the Union Pines Vikings at 7:30 p.m.