LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots tennis team (0-7) was downed on Thursday evening by the Union Pines Vikings (8-1) 0-6. The match was shortened due to rain after singles matches had occurred. The Vikings’ lineup was unavailable at press time.

Final results from singles competition is listed below.

1. Laura Wlodarcazk lost 0-6.

2. Valeria Carranza lost 1-6.

3. Carson Buie lost 1-6.

4. Maleah Locklear lost 1-6.

5. Lillie Rankin lost 0-6.

6. Rhea Truesdell had to withdraw from the match due to injury.

On Tuesday, the Lady Scots headed to Sanford to take on the Southern Lee Cavaliers, where they would lose 2-7. The Cavaliers’ lineup was unavailable at press time.

1. Laura Wlodarczak lost 7-9.

2. Valeria Carranza lost 2-8.

3. Maleah Locklear lost 0-8.

4. Lillie Rankin lost 1-8.

5. Madelynn Butler lost 3-8.

6. Rhea Truesdell won 8-4.

Final results from doubles competiton is listed below.

1. Wlodarczak & Carranza lost 3-6.

2. Locklear & Rankin lost 1-6.

3. Butler & Truesdell won 6-1.

On Monday, the Lady Scots were scheduled to play the Lee County Yellow Jackets, but the game was canceled. It’s unknown whether the game will be rescheduled.

The Lady Scots will aim for their first win of the season on Sep. 29, when they host the Pinecrest Patriots at 4 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]