RAEFORD – The Lady Scots volleyball team (7-6) lost in five sets to the Hoke County Bucks (5-9) in Raeford on Thursday night. The sets scores were 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, and 12-15. It is the second time this year that both teams had played each other, with the Lady Scots beating Hoke County in four sets on Sep. 30.

The Lady Scots had a recurring theme throughout September leading into Thursday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference game; winning a match, then losing one. However, that was broken as they dropped back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Addison Johnson capped off her night with 20 kills, three aces, a solo block, an assisted block, and a dig.

Lindsay Locklear finished with 13 kills, three digs, and two aces.

Jenna Luquer had 11 kills, six digs, and three aces.

Nateya Scott assisted 14 times, and had five aces, three digs, and a kill.

McKenzie Farr tallied four solo blocks, three kills, and an assisted block.

Madison Dixon went for nine assists, four digs, and a kill.

Addison Lewis rounded things out with four digs for the Lady Scots.

Angel Cole was unavailable for the Lady Scots due to an illness.

The Lady Scots move to 3-4 in SAC play after the loss and will look to redeem themselves, when they travel to Sanford and play the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Sep. 27 at 6 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]