BLUEFIELD V.A. – The Knights traveled to Bluefield, VA to take on AAC opponent Bluefield Rams. After a dominant performance, the Knights not only walked away with their first AAC victory, but also their first win on the season. Hard work and tough opponents early on in the season has always been a testament to the team, and everything seemingly came together this evening as the Knights were able to come away on top.

Throughout the first 10 minutes of the game, the Rams were the one to force pressure onto the Knights defense as Rams player Bella Cox got off two shots towards the Knights net with one needing an exceptional save from goalkeeper Joi Sturdivant (Supply, NC). Cox would follow up with another shot 10 minutes later that was sent wide left in what was another solid opportunity for the Rams in their increased pressure.

In the 22nd and 24th minute, Kaitlyn Davies (Nassau, Bahamas) and Danielle Seunath (Riverview, FL) each got off great shots on target that each needed a save from Ram goalkeeper Kendal Barrett.

It was joy for the Knights in the 36th minute when Alexis Gordon (Buies Creek, NC) sent a shot into the back of the Bluefield net to put the Knights up 1-0 in the first half. It was Davies’ first goal of the year and put the Knights in a great position to win the game while injecting some confidence in the squad.

Six minutes later, lightning struck twice when forward Danielle Wilkerson (Waldorf, MD) sent a screaming shot into the Rams goal to give the Knights a 2-0 advantage and a solid footing on the match in the first half. Going into the half up 2-0 the Knights were in prime position to close the game out to earn their first victory.

Some might have suggested that the Knights refrain from sending players forward, however Danielle Seunath had a great opportunity early in the second half as her shot required a save from the Rams keeper.

In the 50th minute, Flo De Castro scored her first Knight goal of her career to give the scintillating St. Andrews squad a 3-0 lead further sealing the game for a Knight win.

As the Knights attempted to close the match out, the Rams were able to add a consolation goal in the 79th minute when Bella Cox who had many early attempts, finally was able to get the Rams on the scoresheet.

The Knights were able to see out the final 10 minutes of the game and capture their first victory of the season.

The Knights will be overjoyed to come away with a victory and in two days will try their hand in another AAC foe in Kentucky Christian in a match of the “Knights.” The game is slated to start at 2:00 PM in Grayson, Kentucky.