LAURINBURG – The Scots have a problem to resolve, as they’ve been infected by the turnover bug this year. In their last three games, the Scots have turned the ball over 10 times. In those games, they’re 1-2 with their lone win by a point.

Scots head coach Richard Bailey said it’s something that will fix itself with time.

“It’s one of those things we’ve talked about. But, then again, it’s like the more you talk about it, the worse it gets,” he said. “We’ve also had some very bad luck. We’ve had a couple tipped ball interceptions and things that are a little out of the ordinary that you almost can’t practice against.”

The Scots will get to reset this Friday night, as they will get a favorable opponent in the Southern Lee Cavaliers.

But, the Cavaliers are more skilled than they were last year.

Cavaliers quarterback Robbie Sims is in his first year as Southern Lee’s starting quarterback but has produced on the gridiron. He’s passed for 212 yards on 48 attempts this year and has even gotten the attention of Bailey.

“(Sims) is a good athlete. (He) makes plays with his feet and does a good job of throwing the football when they ask him to,” Bailey said.

Scotland should also get a heavy dose of the Cavaliers’ running backs.

Their lead back Tyrice Douglas has found the end zone five times this season and has rushed for 346 yards, with two games of over 100 rushing yards.

Running back Anthony Robinson has run for 299 yards and two touchdowns this year. But, it’s not what he can do with just his legs; he is also the Cavaliers’ leading receiver. Robinson has seven catches for 119 yards this season, and even earned some compliments from Bailey.

“(Robinson’s) a heck of a player. (He’s) very fast,” Bailey said. “Probably one of the fastest kids I’ve seen on film this year.”

And, two-way player Jorderion Hamilton has found a way to impact the run game, as well. Hamilton has carried the rock 18 times for 100 yards and two scores. He also has a two-point conversion this season. Hamilton is a running back and a linebacker for the Cavaliers.

But, the Cavaliers don’t just have talent on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, they have several playmakers.

Linebacker Michael Tate-Blanks has blanked anyone who’s tried to get past him, as he’s recorded 43 total tackles (33 solo), a tackle-for-loss, an interception, and a forced fumble this year.

Defensive-back Dylan Greene has 16 total tackles (10 solo), two interceptions, and three passes-defended this season.

Hamilton has 29 total tackles (25 solo) and five tackles-for-loss on the year.

Bailey has seen improvements with this year’s Southern Lee team compared to last year and noted the difficulty in developing a game plan against them.

“They run the Wing-T and you don’t see that a lot,” Bailey said. “They’re hard to prepare for because nobody else knows what they do.”

But, in terms of getting his team prepared, Bailey wants to see his offense and defense improve after weeks of mistakes.

“We need to play better defense. We’re going to have to find a way to rally, tackle, and keep things in front of us,” Bailey said.” Offensively, we have to not turn the ball over and not put our defense into bad situations.”

Bailey also provided an update on the playing status of starters Cadyn Graves, Ji’San McPhatter, Micah Clark, and Matrice McRae for Friday night.

“I think there’s a chance Cadyn Graves will play,” he said. “Ji’San and Micah are waiting on broken bones (to heal), so they’re another two or three weeks away probably. I think Matrice is probably doubtful, but I do think Matrice is getting closer. And, I anticipate Matrice at least being able to play when we come back off our bye week and start those final three games.”

The Scots and Cavaliers will kickoff from Pate Stadium Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

