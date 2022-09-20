SOUTHERN PINES – The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-5) dropped their Sandhills Athletic Conference road matchup against the Pinecrest Patriots (3-4-1) Monday night 3-1.

The Scots took a 1-0 lead into halftime after a goal by left-striker Jimmy Locklear (assisted by right-back Tre Kennedy). But, Pinecrest would score a goal early in the second half and, then, two goals with 20 minutes left in the game to clinch out the win.

With the loss, the Scots drop to 0-4 in SAC play and will look for their first conference win on Wednesday evening, when the Scots host the Lee County Yellow Jackets at 6 p.m.

