DAVIDSON – Division I football came calling for the Knights as they traveled to Davidson, North Carolina to take on the Davidson Wildcats of the FCS. Although the Knights came away with the loss, the tremendous experience gained from playing a team of this caliber and the determination showed by the team are all invaluable qualities to the team.

The Knights started the first drive of the game on the defensive side of the ball after electing to kick the ball to the Wildcats to start the game. The defense came up huge and on 3rd and 24, as James Mozelle broke up the pass to force the Wildcats into a punt.

After receiving the ball, the Knights weren’t able to move the chains at all and were forced to punt it away to the Wildcats. On 1st and 10 at their own 30 yard line, Wildcat running back Coy Williams broke free for a 70 yard rushing touchdown, evading numerous Knights players the whole way down the field.

Quarterback Andrew Fowler (Hillsdale, MI) and the Knights were looking for any way to respond to work the clock and maybe gain some field position, but the Knight’s plans were foiled when Fowler’s pass was intercepted by Jonathan Hammond of the Wildcats who ran it back for nine yards and the second Davidson touchdown of the game.

The Knights were forced to punt the ball on their ensuing possession and Wildcat return man Aaron Maione returned it 43 yards to the Knights three yard line to give the offense dream field position. Three plays later, Coy Williams rushed it into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game to put the score at 21-0 in the Wildcats favor.

The following drive, the Knights were able to chain together consecutive first downs to burn some clock and gain some footing on the match. Freshman quarterback Marshall Chambers (Hephzibah, GA) used a combination of his speed and arm to help gain yardage for St. Andrews but the Knights were stopped on fourth down and six at the Davidson 38 yard line.

On the first play for the Wildcat offense, quarterback Jayden Waddell sprinted past the Knight defense to the endzone for a whopping 61 yard touchdown run to settle the score at 28-0 with a minute left in the first quarter.

After the Knights offense turned it over on downs in their own half to begin the second quarter, Aaron Maione rushed for a five yard touchdown around the left edge, to give Davidson a 35-0 lead. The magic would happen on the ensuing drive for the Knights offense when Andrew Fowler was inserted back into the game at quarterback. A methodical rush offense and short passing scheme helped move the chains for the Knights as they began knocking on the door of the Davidson end zone. On 2nd and 12 at the Davidson 17 yard line, Fowler found an open Devon Roesch (Wilson, NC) for a Knights touchdown.

After a couple of back and forth changes of possession, Wildcat quarterback Jayden Waddell found an open Aaron Maione for a six yard touchdown pass and his second score of the evening.

The start of the second half saw some promisng rushing plays from the Knights offense including a 19 yard scramble from Andrew Fowler and a 24 yard scamper from freshman running back Eldrick Williams (Waynesboro, GA) which at the time was the Knights biggest offensive play all game. Although failing to score the Knights showed promisng moves in the second half.

Davidson tacked on their seventh touchdown of the game off an Aaron Maione touchdown for a six yard dash and his third score of the contest.

As the teams wore the clock down to 00:00 the Knights can take away some great experience and knowledge after facing an FCS opponent. The Knights are back in action on September 24th as they host the Reinhardt Eagles in Laurinburg, NC to open AAC Conference play.