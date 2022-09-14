LAURINBURG – The Scotland coed cross-country team met at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex Tuesday evening for their second meet of the season with Pinecrest and Union Pines. The Scots finished in third-place for the second straight meet. The results for the men are below. The overall place the competitor placed is next to their name and their final time is in parentheses.

Gabe Jacquez – 31st (22:27)

Alec Shaw – 42nd (24:55)

Carlito Torres – 47th (26:07)

Ty Tyson – 54th (33:29)

Montrell Smith – 55th (40:07)

Results for the women:

Carson Buie – 6th (23:12)

Chloe Ganus – 36th (27:09)

Mikayla Tucker – 38th (27:23)

Ava Edgy – 40th (27:37)

Ariana Council – 41st (27:39)

Emma Jones – 58th (35:49)

The next coed cross-country meet will be on Sep. 20 at 5 p.m. as the Scots will compete at Lee County High School.

