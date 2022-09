SOUTHERN PINES – The Lady scots volleyball team (6-4) lost their Tuesday night road matchup to the Pinecrest Patriots (10-2) in three sets. The set scores were 10-25, 18-25, and 13-25.

Addison Johnson recorded five kills, three solo blocks, and two digs.

Lindsay Locklear had two kills and a dig.

Angel Cole tallied three kills.

The Lady Scots will be back in action on Thursday night, when they host the Lee County Yellow Jackets at 6 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]