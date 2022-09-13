FOXFIRE – The Lady Scots golf team competed at Foxfire Resort & Golf, Monday afternoon, shooting a team score of 183.

Claire Smith led the Lady Scots with a 55.

Delaney Pittman shot a 59.

Sherrina Smith finished with a 69.

Karly Jacques played in her first match of the season after missing the first match last week. She shot a 72.

After yesterday’s conference meet, the Lady Scots are fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Lady Scots’ next match will be at Sanford Golf Course on Sep. 19 at 3 p.m.

