FOXFIRE – The Lady Scots golf team competed at Foxfire Resort & Golf, Monday afternoon, shooting a team score of 183.
Claire Smith led the Lady Scots with a 55.
Delaney Pittman shot a 59.
Sherrina Smith finished with a 69.
Karly Jacques played in her first match of the season after missing the first match last week. She shot a 72.
After yesterday’s conference meet, the Lady Scots are fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
The Lady Scots’ next match will be at Sanford Golf Course on Sep. 19 at 3 p.m.
