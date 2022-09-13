LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team (6-3) won their non-conference matchup against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (0-10) in three sets Monday night. The set scores were 25-12, 25-13, and 25-12.

It was a dominating night for the Lady Scots, as they recorded 22 kills and only nine errors. The Golden Tornadoes didn’t threaten the Lady Scots throughout most of the night and continued to search for their first victory of the season.

Addison Johnson led the Lady Scots with 11 kills and three digs.

Jenna Luquer recorded five kills and two aces.

Nateya Scott tallied two digs and a kill.

Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said after the match, that he wanted to work on some specifics throughout the game, due to practice being canceled twice last week.

“We didn’t get to practice (last) Thursday or Friday. I had six girls in the program that were sick,” Romaine said. “So, I just canceled Thursday and Friday practices and luckily we had an open date last Thursday,” acknowledging that no game was on the schedule last Thursday, otherwise, it would have likely been a forfeit for the Lady Scots.

Romaine said with the Lady Scots going up against a challenging Pinecrest team Tuesday night, the non-conference game against Fairmont was mainly to sharpen the play of the team, as non-conference games aren’t factored in as much as conference games for NCHSAA playoff indications.

“We can use non-conference games to rework some things that we can’t afford to do for a conference game because that’s a much-more needed win,” he said.

And, with the Lady Scots’ matchup against Pinecrest Tuesday night, Romaine got a much-needed player back against Fairmont, in Angel Cole. Cole had been ill ever since the Lady Scots’ conference opener against Hoke County.

“She’s a big difference-maker,” Romaine said. “She gives us that extra athletic ability in the middle through her rotation. She gets touches and blocks on a lot of balls that we’ve been missing for the last couple of weeks.”

The Lady Scots will return to Sandhills Athletic Conference play Tuesday night at Pinecrest High School, to take on the Pinecrest Patriots. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.

