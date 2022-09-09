LAURINBURG – The Scots’ varsity athletic teams went 1-3 (excluding cross-country) over the week of Sep. 5 – Sep. 9.

The Lady Scots tennis team (0-4) lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Pinecrest High School (4-2) on Tuesday, after being shut out for the second time this season. Thursday, the Lady Scots tennis match against Lee County was postponed due to a shortage of bus drivers in Lee County. It will be made up at a later date. Their next contest will take place against the Richmond Raiders on Sep. 13 in Rockingham at 4 p.m.

The Lady Scots volleyball team (5-3) lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference road contest on Tuesday, against the Union Pines Vikings (5-3), 3-1. The set scores were 19-25, 25-21, 12-25, and 15-25. Addison Johnson led the Lady Scots with three solo blocks and 12 kills. She tied a team-high four digs, as well. Nateya Scott also recorded four digs. Jenna Luquer tallied nine kills and four aces. Lindsay Locklear had three digs. Their next contest will be on Sep. 12, when they host the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes at 6 p.m.

The Scots’ coed cross-country team took home a third-place finish at Pinecrest High School on Tuesday, as Pinecrest and Union Pines met with the Scots for the first meet of the season. The results for the men are below. The overall place the competitor placed is next to their name and their final time is in parentheses.

Gabe Jacquez – 37th (24:22)

Alec Shaw – 49th (28:46)

Carlito Torres – 51st (29:12)

Ty Tyson – 58th (32:40)

Montrell Smith – 61st (41:53)

Results for the women:

Carson Buie – 15th (24:12)

Ariana Council – 34th (28:42)

Mikayla Tucker – 36th (29:03)

Ava Edgy – 37th (29:11)

Chloe Ganus – 50th (32:32)

Emma Jones – 52nd (34:22)

The next coed cross-country meet will take place at Scotland High School on Sep. 13, as the Scots will meet against Pinecrest at 5 p.m.

The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-3) fell to the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-3), 4-0, in Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup. The loss dips the Scots to 0-2 in SAC play on the season. Goals for the Cavaliers were scored by Jose Hernandez and Joshua Garcia, who each had a goal a-piece. Isaac Mireles scored two goals in the contest. The Scots will begin a two-game road stand on Sep. 12, when they travel to Cameron to play the Union Pines Vikings. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

The Scotland Fighting Scots football team (2-2) defeated the Jack Britt Buccaneers (1-2), Friday night, 28-27. It is, now, the eleventh straight win for the Scots against the Buccaneers in the series. Scots quarterback Carter Revelle finished the game 10-of-18 for 109 yards and a rushing touchdown. Scots running back Patrick Primus rushed 21 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Scots wide receiver Quatavius Everette had five catches for 57 yards. Jack Britt running back Sincere Baines ran for 171 yards on 23 carries with four total touchdowns. He, also, had three receptions for 69 yards. All stats are unofficial. The Scots will play again on Sep. 16, at home, when Hoke County comes to Pate Stadium. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

