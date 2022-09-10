Scots quarterback Carter Revelle wins the game for the Scots on a power play from the Buccaneers’ two-yard line.

FAYETTEVILLE – The Scotland Fighting Scots (2-2) defeated the Jack Britt Buccaneers (1-2), Friday night, 28-27. It is, now, the eleventh straight win for the Scots against the Buccaneers in the series.

The Scots were without their top two wideouts for the game, in Izeem Graham, and Cadyn Graves. They, also, had to overcome two fumbles lost on the Buccaneers’ one-yard line to pull off the victory.

And, after two straight weeks of troubling fourth quarters that led to losses for the Scots, they were able to learn from them, and pull off a game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go.

In the first quarter, the Scots would score on their opening drive, with a 27-yard touchdown run by Patrick Primus. The extra point was true to make it 7-0, early on.

After stands by both defenses, Scotland’s Gabe Jones would recover a fumble by Jack Britt on the Buccaneers’ three-yard line. Primus would, then, find the end zone again to give the Scots a two-score lead, in the first quarter, after the converted PAT.

But, late in the first quarter, Buccaneers running back Sincere Baines would break loose for a 42-yard house call to give Jack Britt momentum. The extra point would be blocked, however, by the Scots to make it 14-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jack Britt would recover an onside kick, but the Scots defense stood strong to force a punt by the Buccaneers.

In the second quarter, Scotland would capitalize on the punt, getting to the Jack Britt goalline, before Primus would fumble the ball at the one-yard line. The Buccaneers would recover and march downfield, which would result in Baines’ second touchdown of the game. After a two-point conversion, the score was evened at 14 a-piece.

The score would remain 14-14 into the third quarter.

The Scots would hold Jack Britt to a turnover on downs, before finding themselves at the Buccaneers’ goalline, again. But, the Scots would fumble the handoff and Jack Britt would recover the ball in their own end zone.

The Buccaneers would score on the next drive, as Baines made it a trio of scores for him on the night, to give Jack Britt a 21-14 lead after the made PAT.

In the fourth quarter, Primus would match Baines with his third score of the game from two-yards out. The extra point would make it 21-21.

But, Baines and the Buccaneers would go on a four-and-a-half minute drive to eventually find the end zone. Baines would score his fourth touchdown of the game, but the extra point would be blocked for the second time by the Scots to make it 27-21 with the Buccaneers in front.

The Scots would find themselves in a must-score situation with just under six minutes to go in the game. On a drive, that included an inadvertent whistle that erased a 20-yard gain to the Jack Britt goalline by the Scots, and a fourth down conversion inside the Buccaneers’ 10-yard line, Revelle would run a power play from the Jack Britt two-yard line to score the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds remaining. The extra point would be converted, and the Scots would go up 28-27.

On the final drive of the game, Jack Britt quarterback, Jackson Powell, would be sacked by the Scots’ defense as time would expire.

Revelle finished the game 10-of-18 for 109 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Primus rushed 21 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Quatavius Everette had five catches for 57 yards.

Jack Britt running back Sincere Baines ran for 171 yards on 23 carries with four total touchdowns. He, also, had three receptions for 69 yards.

All stats are unofficial.

After the game, Scots head coach, Richard Bailey, acknowledged the game wasn’t the prettiest, but that the win was much-needed.

“I can’t remember when I put this much effort into any game that we played. We should have scored three more touchdowns. We fumbled twice on the one-yard line and dropped a sure touchdown in the first half. But, it’s a big win for our program,” Bailey said.

Bailey mentioned that the Scots were down five starters for the game, but that he was pleased with his team for how they pulled out the win.

“We played without two of our best players on our offense, and I’m still proud of the guys that did play. I’m proud of Carter Revelle. I thought he did a good job of managing the game, and our defense did enough to get the win,” he said.

And, after leaving Jack Britt for Scotland in 2012, Bailey is now 10-0 against the Buccaneers as Scotland’s head coach. He said the win is one of the most touching that he’s had.

“I don’t know if I’ve had more raw emotions after a game, since maybe an eastern championship type game. To be down all these players and to find a way to win. I’m really proud of our coaching staff and our players,” Bailey said.

The Scots will play again on Sep. 16, at home, when Hoke County comes to Pate Stadium. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]