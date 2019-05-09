Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard advances from first base during the Lady Scots’ first-round victory against Butler. Scotland will be on the road at West Forsyth on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard advances from first base during the Lady Scots’ first-round victory against Butler. Scotland will be on the road at West Forsyth on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s softball team isn’t going to be easily intimidated when it travels to No. 2 West Forsyth on Friday for a second-round matchup in the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

A challenging Sandhills Athletic Conference slate gave the Lady Scots a taste of top-tier competition. The league sent five teams to the playoffs this season, including top-seeded Richmond.

“We’re going with the analogy that we’ve played three of the best teams in North Carolina in our conference in six games this year,” head coach Adam Romaine said. “We competed well with Lumberton. I felt like we competed well with Jack Britt. We competed in the second game with Richmond better than we did the first game. We’ve seen some of the best pitching I think we’ll see in the state.”

The Titans of West Forsyth (22-3) finished with an unblemished 9-0 mark in Central Piedmont Conference play. The Titans have not uploaded any of their statistics to MaxPreps.com, but the Lady Scots found other ways to see what awaits them on Friday night.

Scotland knows that West Forsyth pitcher Alex Rodriguez will present a new challenge.

“She’s got a great changeup, and that’s something we haven’t really seen from any pitcher in our conference or non-conference games this year,” Romaine said. “That’s going to be our biggest test, how are we going to be able to adjust to a big changeup.”

Scotland will need to make that adjustment in order to support their own pitcher, Kinsley Sheppard, who owns a 1.50 ERA this season. She has logged 111 strikeouts through 93.1 innings.

Sheppard is a big reason why the Lady Scots feel comfortable defensively.

“We’re going to work hard on the defensive end,” Romaine said. “We feel confident in our pitcher. Kinsley will do what she needs to do. Their lineup hits the ball well … (Assistant coach Neil Smith) is going to do his magic and pitch to them the way he knows to pitch to them, in order to work in our advantage defensively.

“It’s going to go back to what we’ve told the girls every game we’ve played this year,” he added. “You’ve got to be able to produce runs and hit the ball at the plate.”

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday. West Forsyth’s campus is a two-hour drive from Laurinburg.

Lady Scots prepare to face Rodriguez’s changeup

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

