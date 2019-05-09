Optimist baseball and softball results from May 8

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Wednesday.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Healthcare played Scotland Motors

Quality Oil played Southeastern Farm Equipment

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Norris Auto Sales defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 6-4

Leading hitters: Norris Auto – Barrett Gilliard | Laurinburg Auto – Drew Womble

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Laurel Hill Fire Department, 5-4

Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Caulder

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Spring Hill Fire Department defeated Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, 4-1

Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire – None | McDuff’s- Bryson Powell, Jayden Locklear

Shirt Tales defeated Quality Landscaping, 8-4

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – David Brigmon | Quality Landscaping – Kolton Graves, Rylan Priest, Ryder Usher

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Dunbar Insurance defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 6-1

Leading hitter: Dunbar – Garrett Manning | Johnson Brothers – Matt Gilliland

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

Canal Woods defeated Ned’s Pawn, 7-0

Leading hitters: Canal Woods – Madison Dixon | Ned’s – Marissa Smith

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated KFC, 5-4

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto Sales- Amir Bridges | KFC – Lindsey Locklear