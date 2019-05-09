Optimist baseball and softball results from May 8

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Wednesday.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Healthcare played Scotland Motors
Quality Oil played Southeastern Farm Equipment
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Norris Auto Sales defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 6-4
Leading hitters: Norris Auto – Barrett Gilliard | Laurinburg Auto – Drew Womble
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Laurel Hill Fire Department, 5-4
Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Caulder
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Spring Hill Fire Department defeated Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, 4-1
Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire – None | McDuff’s- Bryson Powell, Jayden Locklear
Shirt Tales defeated Quality Landscaping, 8-4
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – David Brigmon | Quality Landscaping – Kolton Graves, Rylan Priest, Ryder Usher
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Dunbar Insurance defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 6-1
Leading hitter: Dunbar – Garrett Manning | Johnson Brothers – Matt Gilliland
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
Canal Woods defeated Ned’s Pawn, 7-0
Leading hitters: Canal Woods – Madison Dixon | Ned’s – Marissa Smith
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated KFC, 5-4
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto Sales- Amir Bridges | KFC – Lindsey Locklear