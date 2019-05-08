Optimist softball results from May 7

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist softball results from Tuesday. No baseball games were played.
SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL
Habitat for Humanity defeated Pizza Inn, 9-5
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Minylah Smith | Habitat – Serenity Peace
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL
Hasty Realty defeated Gryphon Group, 6-3
Leading hitters: Hasty – Peanut Brigman | Gryphon Group – Rhylee Dial
General McArthur’s tied First Bank, 7-7
Leading hitters: General McArthur’s – Addison Ratley | First Bank – Addison Lewis
First Bank defeated Grice Farms, 5-4
Leading Hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | Grice Farms – Kara Hunt