Optimist softball results from May 7

May 8, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange Sports 0
By: Staff report

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist softball results from Tuesday. No baseball games were played.

SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL

Habitat for Humanity defeated Pizza Inn, 9-5

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Minylah Smith | Habitat – Serenity Peace

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL

Hasty Realty defeated Gryphon Group, 6-3

Leading hitters: Hasty – Peanut Brigman | Gryphon Group – Rhylee Dial

General McArthur’s tied First Bank, 7-7

Leading hitters: General McArthur’s – Addison Ratley | First Bank – Addison Lewis

First Bank defeated Grice Farms, 5-4

Leading Hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | Grice Farms – Kara Hunt

