Lady Scots advance

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s softball team scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 6-3 win against Butler on Tuesday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

No. 15 Scotland will now face No. 2 West Forsyth on Friday in the second round. West Forsyth had a bye in the first round.

Both teams tallied 10 hits on Tuesday. Kassee Lowe, Kinsley Sheppard and Morgan Singletary had RBIs for the Lady Scots.

Lowe, Singletary, Olivia Hyatt and Kadence Sheppard had two hits apiece for Scotland.

“We hadn’t had a lot of hits in the past five or six games,” Scotland coach Adam Romaine said. “We knew we had to get the bats rolling. I told them at this point in the playoffs, everyone is 0-0. We throw records out of the boat. We throw seedings out of the boat. Everyone is beatable on any given day.”

Scotland scored three runs in the first inning with the help of RBI singles by Lowe and Kinsley Sheppard. Taylor Waitley scored the third run on an error.

Two Scotland runs scored on another Butler error in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded later in the same frame, Singletary grounded into a fielder’s choice. The Bulldogs tried to make a play at home plate, but they were unsuccessful, and Scotland took a 6-0 lead.

Butler scored three runs in the sixth inning. Emily Sherman hit a two-RBI triple, and another run scored on an error after Mary Abbotts put a bunt in play.

“We haven’t been in this scenario in a while, and it’s been a while since we won a playoff game,” Romaine said. “I said hey, let’s just go out and have fun and stay here as long as we can.”

In the circle, Kinsley Sheppard tallied nine strikeouts for the Lady Scots.

In the 4A baseball playoffs, Scotland lost 11-1 at Mooresville in their first-round matchup. The baseball team’s season is now over.

Will face West Forsyth on Friday

