Kot named new head coach of St. Andrews women’s soccer team

LAURINBURG — Stephanie Kot is St. Andrews University’s new women’s soccer head coach.

Elizabeth Burris, director of athletics, announced the hire on Monday.

Kot comes to St. Andrews from West Virginia University Insitute of Technology — also known as WVU Tech — where she has been a member of the coaching staff since 2012, serving two years as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach for the past four seasons. She coached her team to a conference championship in 2017 and was named the River States Conference Coach of the Year in the same season.

Kot’s overall record at WVU Tech was 25-22-13.

Before her time at WVU Tech, Kot was the head coach at Mountain State University for one season. Kot has also coached youth club programs and high school teams, and she holds a National Soccer Coaches Association of America National License in addition to a United States Soccer Federation Class ‘D’ license.

The Long Island, New York native attended Marshall University on a soccer scholarship. She was a four-year starter at Marshall. Kot received her undergraduate degree in business management before earning a master’s degree in adult and technical education.

