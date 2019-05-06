Two Scots compete at regional

Scotland High’s Nick Thompson, one of two Fighting Scots who qualified for the 4A Midwest Regional, attempts a putt at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday. Thompson carded an 88 and finished in 39th place. Scotland High’s Nick Thompson, one of two Fighting Scots who qualified for the 4A Midwest Regional, attempts a putt at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday. Thompson carded an 88 and finished in 39th place. Scotland’s Mason High carded an 81 at the 4A Midwest Regional on Monday. He finished in a tie for 18th place. Scotland’s Mason High carded an 81 at the 4A Midwest Regional on Monday. He finished in a tie for 18th place.

