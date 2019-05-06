Lady Scots look to wake up their bats

Hyatt Hyatt

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s softball team enjoys everything about being on the road.

But the Lady Scots are more than happy to be playing at home on Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

No. 15 Scotland hosts No. 18 Butler at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will face No. 2 West Forsyth in the second round.

“We’re a little bit more comfortable at home,” head coach Adam Romaine said. “The girls actually prefer to travel, believe it or not. A lot of it has to do with getting out of school early. Sometimes there’s more pressure at home, more downtime after school.

“But I like the fact that Butler has to make that longer drive,” he added. “Maybe they’ll be a little tight getting off the bus and we can jump on them early.”

The Lady Scots (10-9) have been struggling lately, ending the regular-season on a four-game losing streak before falling to Purnell Swett last week in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament

Manufacturing runs has been an issue for the Lady Scots. They were outscored 20-4 over their last five outings. Freshman Olivia Hyatt, the team’s leading hitter with a .418 average, said the team needs to focus on having more quality at-bats.

“We just need to make sure we hit the ball, because right now our defense is pretty solid,” Hyatt said. “Our bats just haven’t been working too well. They started heating up a little bit in the Purnell game, so hopefully that continues.”

The Lady Scots will continue to rely on pitcher Kinsley Sheppard, who is one of the conference’s best arms with an ERA of 1.50.

“We feel comfortable defensively. We have been all year,” Romaine said. “… I put a lot of faith in Kinsley Sheppard on that mound. When the defense slacks a little bit, she tends to put the burden on herself to get us outs when we needs outs.

“We’ve just got to wake our bats up,” he added. “At the end of the day that’s what it all comes down to.”

Butler (12-6) finished in fourth place in the Southwestern Conference. They are led at the plate by Makayla Cuthbertson, who is hitting .534 with 28 RBIs and seven extra-base hits.

If the Lady Scots win on Tuesday, they’ll be on the road as the lower seed in the second round.

They wouldn’t have a problem with that.

Butler comes to town at 6 p.m.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

