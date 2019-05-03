Phil Fecteau tabbed as Knights’ new golf coach

Fecteau Fecteau

LAURINBURG — Phil Fecteau, a seasoned golf instructor and player, is St. Andrews University’s new men’s and women’s golf coach.

The university announced the hire on Friday.

“I have been coaching golfers my entire life and St Andrews University has given me a tremendous honor by selecting me to be their head men’s and women’s golf coach,” Fecteau said in a statement. “The opportunity to coach young people and watch them mature during their college years is something I truly enjoy. St. Andrews University is a great place to be a student athlete and I am happy to be part of this tradition.”

As a PGA club professional, Fecteau has worked at various golf courses in the Pinehurst area, and he holds four course records. He previously coached for two years at Pfeiffer University. During his time at Pfeiffer, the Lady Falcons were ranked as high as No. 6 in the NCAA Division II standings (in 2008). In 2009, the men’s team earned all-academic team honors with a GPA of 3.54.

Fecteau was named the New England PGA Teacher of the Year in 1998. He has tutored over 25,000 students over the course of his career.

Fecteau, a native of Salem, Massachusetts, received his undergraduate degree from Blackburn College, where he played basketball and golf. He received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Idaho.

“Each golfer brings different strengths, thought patterns, weaknesses, and skills to the table so his coaching addresses each of them in a unique manner so that learning (and) improvement can occur,” Fecteau said. “Improving one of those areas can help the golfer, but also the person.”

Fecteau resides in Pinehurst with his wife, Jean.

Fecteau https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Fecteau.jpg Fecteau

Brings a wealth of experience as coach, instructor