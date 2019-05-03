A successful senior night for Scotland Christian Academy

Scotland Christian Academy’s baseball team huddles after the Saints defeated Mintz Christian on Thursday. Scotland Christian’s softball team also beat Mintz Christian. The Saints will begin postseason play next week in Whiteville. Scotland Christian Academy’s baseball team huddles after the Saints defeated Mintz Christian on Thursday. Scotland Christian’s softball team also beat Mintz Christian. The Saints will begin postseason play next week in Whiteville.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s baseball and softball teams both capped off senior night with victories on Thursday.

Scotland Christian’s baseball team defeated Mintz Christian 9-8 in extra innings. An error by Mintz Christian allowed the Saints to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Matt Williams went 4-for-5 at the plate and helped the Saints rack up 10 hits. Micah Cartrette and Josh Williams also had multiple hits for Scotland Christian.

Josh Williams was credited with the win on the mound after allowing two runs on one hit and striking out three batters in 2 1/3 innings of work.

The baseball team finished the regular season with a 5-5 record. The Saints will begin tournament play on Tuesday at Columbus Christian in Whiteville.

On the softball field, The Lady Saints defeated Mintz Christian 11-5. Scotland Christian’s Alyssa Seabolt picked up the win in the circle, and she was also one of three Lady Saints to record multiple hits. Rachel Brown and Mackenzie Harrell were the other two players with multiple hits.

The softball team will also play in next week’s postseason tournament in Whiteville.

SCA’s baseball, softball teams defeat Mintz Christian