Optimist baseball and softball results from May 2

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Motors played McCarter Electric
Quality Oil played Scotland Healthcare
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 10-2
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Aiden Hunt | Marty Wright- Jett Ganus
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 16-6
Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Laurinburg Auto – Drew Womble
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Shirt Tales defeated Masonic Lodge, 5-4
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Corey Lowery | Masonic Lodge – Uriah Clark
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille defeated Quality Landscaping & Lawn Care, 9-1
Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Bryson Powell | Quality Landscaping – No leading hitter
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Highland Electric defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 11-8
Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Dominic Blue | Johnson Brothers – Brannon Grooms
Dunbar Insurance defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 11-3
Leading hitters: Dunbar – Bryce Edge | Tilson’s – Dylan Tilson
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
General McArthur’s defeated Grice Farms, 4-2
Leading hitters: Gen McArthur’s – Addison Ratley | Grice Farms – Jayla Graham
First Bank defeated Gryphon Group, 10-4
Leading hitters: First Bank – None | Gryphon Group- Molly Gallagher