Optimist baseball and softball results from May 2

May 3, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange Sports 0
By: Staff report

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Motors played McCarter Electric

Quality Oil played Scotland Healthcare

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 10-2

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Aiden Hunt | Marty Wright- Jett Ganus

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 16-6

Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Laurinburg Auto – Drew Womble

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Shirt Tales defeated Masonic Lodge, 5-4

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Corey Lowery | Masonic Lodge – Uriah Clark

Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille defeated Quality Landscaping & Lawn Care, 9-1

Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Bryson Powell | Quality Landscaping – No leading hitter

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Highland Electric defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 11-8

Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Dominic Blue | Johnson Brothers – Brannon Grooms

Dunbar Insurance defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 11-3

Leading hitters: Dunbar – Bryce Edge | Tilson’s – Dylan Tilson

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

General McArthur’s defeated Grice Farms, 4-2

Leading hitters: Gen McArthur’s – Addison Ratley | Grice Farms – Jayla Graham

First Bank defeated Gryphon Group, 10-4

Leading hitters: First Bank – None | Gryphon Group- Molly Gallagher

