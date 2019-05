SOUTHERN PINES — Pinecrest took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Scotland’s baseball team responded with six runs over the next two frames and held on for an 8-5 win in a Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament game on Wednesday night.

Scotland will host Hoke in the championship game on on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tyler Barfield and Zac Phillips both had two RBIs for the Fighting Scots. Parker Byrd scored a pair of runs. Tyler Faulk, Connor Seales and Phillips each had a double.