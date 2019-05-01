Optimist softball results from April 30

Here are Tuesday’s Optimist softball results. No basbeall games were played.

SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL

Pizza Inn defeated Habitat for Humanity, 4-3

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Ella Kate | Quick Habitat – Sydney Barnes

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL

Grice Farms defeated Gryphon Group, 6-2

Leading hitters: Grice Farms – Peyton Giddens | Gryphon Group – Ava Gryphon

First Bank defeated Hasty Realty, 6-5

Leading hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | Hasty – Lexi Emanuel

Hasty Realty defeated General McArthur’s, 8-5

Leading hitters: Hasty – Alley Brigman | General McArthur’s – Emma Rusish

