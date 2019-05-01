Optimist softball results from April 30

Here are Tuesday’s Optimist softball results. No basbeall games were played.
SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL
Pizza Inn defeated Habitat for Humanity, 4-3
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Ella Kate | Quick Habitat – Sydney Barnes
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL
Grice Farms defeated Gryphon Group, 6-2
Leading hitters: Grice Farms – Peyton Giddens | Gryphon Group – Ava Gryphon
First Bank defeated Hasty Realty, 6-5
Leading hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | Hasty – Lexi Emanuel
Hasty Realty defeated General McArthur’s, 8-5
Leading hitters: Hasty – Alley Brigman | General McArthur’s – Emma Rusish