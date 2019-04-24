Raiders beat Scots to claim 3rd place at Beach Diamond Invitational

Scotland’s Michael Johnson waits at second base during a game against Richmond last week. The Fighting Scots wrapped up their three-day stay at the West Brunswick Beach Diamond Invitational with a loss against Richmond in the third-place game on Wednesday. Scotland’s Michael Johnson waits at second base during a game against Richmond last week. The Fighting Scots wrapped up their three-day stay at the West Brunswick Beach Diamond Invitational with a loss against Richmond in the third-place game on Wednesday.

SHALLOTTE — Richmond’s baseball team avenged a pair of losses to its rivals by defeating Scotland 10-2 in the third-place game of the West Brunswick Beach Diamond Invitational on Wednesday.

Scotland (11-9) finished 1-2 at the three-day tournament. The Fighting Scots are now finished with the regular season, and they’ll compete in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament next week.

Richmond (17-7) lost both games of their home-and-away series with the Scots last week. Wednesday’s game did not affect conference standings.

An eight-run fourth inning by the Raiders proved to be the difference on Wednesday. With a 10-2 lead, the Raiders loaded the bases and had a chance to end the game in the fifth inning, but Scotland’s Parker Byrd forced a groundout to get out of the jam. Bryce Byrd got the Scots out of an identical situation in the sixth inning.

The Scots scored their first run on a passed ball in the second inning. Their second run came from an RBI single by Matt Sellers in the fifth inning. Scotland left the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Scotland started the tournament with a 4-2 win against Northern Guilford on Monday. Nick Callahan paced Scotland’s offense with a home run and two RBIs in that game, while Michael Johnson pitched a complete game on the mound.

On Tuesday, Uwharrie Charter Academy cruised to a 10-0 run-rule victory over the Scots. Tyler Faulk and Conner Seales both picked up one of Scotland’s two hits.

Sellers notches RBI single

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Final regular-season records SHS Baseball: 11-9 overall, 9-5 SAC SHS Softball: 10-8 overall, 6-8 SAC Both teams will play Purnell Swett in the first round of the SAC tournament

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

