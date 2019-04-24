Knights compete in tourney

The St. Andrews University men’s golf team completed its season at the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship, where the Knights placed 10th out of 12 teams. The Knights finished with a team score of 976 in the two-day, three-round tournament. Andreas Pirc led the Knights with an overall total of 236, shooting 81-79-76. Pirc placed 29th out of 59 golfers. Teammate Yusuke Niwa finished in 32nd place.St. Andrews’ Alberto Firpi carded a 74 in the third round, an improvement from his first two rounds (86 and 83). The St. Andrews University men’s golf team completed its season at the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship, where the Knights placed 10th out of 12 teams. The Knights finished with a team score of 976 in the two-day, three-round tournament. Andreas Pirc led the Knights with an overall total of 236, shooting 81-79-76. Pirc placed 29th out of 59 golfers. Teammate Yusuke Niwa finished in 32nd place.St. Andrews’ Alberto Firpi carded a 74 in the third round, an improvement from his first two rounds (86 and 83).

