A pair of squads from Team Unified, Scotland County’s AAU basketball organization, recently won tournament championships. The organization’s fifth-grade team won the Southern Classic tournament in Dillon, South Carolina. The ninth-grade team won a United States Basketball Association tournament at Methodist University. Team Unified is hosting a tournament at Sycamore Lane Elementary School and Spring Hill Middle School this weekend. The games begin on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_TeamUnified1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_TeamUnified2.jpg