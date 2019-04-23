Three women’s lacrosse players pick up awards

Yates Yates Houser Houser Bollinger Bollinger

WALESKA, Ga. — Three St. Andrews University women’s lacrosse players recently took home Appalachian Athletic Conference awards.

Freshmen Skii Bollinger, senior Kelsey Houser and sophomore Savannah Yates were recognized by the conference. The Lady Knights finished the regular season with an overall record of 6-8.

Bollinger, a Wilmington native, earned spots on the all-AAC tournament and second-team all-conference teams. Bollinger led the Knights in goals, assists, shots on goal, forced turnovers and draw controls.

Houser, a Connelly Springs native, landed a spot on the league’s Champions of Character team. Players are chosen to the team for displaying five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

Houser and Yates received academic all-conference awards. Both athletes had GPAs of 3.25 or better.

Houser finished the season with 20 goals, two assists, 48 shots, 38 shots on goal, 14 ground balls, 10 draw controls and 14 forced turnovers.

Yates, who attended Ashley High School in Wilmington, ended the season with four goals, one assist, 16 shots, 13 shots on goal, 11 ground balls, one draw control and three forced turnovers.

