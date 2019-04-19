Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday

LAURINBURG — Here is a look at Thursday’s Optimist baseball and softball games

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Motors played Quality Oil

McCarter Electric played Headbanger Sports

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 11-8

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Carter | Laurinburg Auto – Kolt Teasley

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 14-3

Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Marty Wright – Jett Ganus

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Masonic Lodge defeated Quality Landscaping & Lawn Care, 5-4

Leading hitters: Masonic Lodge – Jayden Johnson | Quality Landscaping – Nasir Taylor

Spring Hill Fire Department defeated Wooly McDuff’s, 4-3

Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire – None | McDuff’s – Lenox Caulder

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 7-3

Leading hitters: Nic’s – Landon Edge | Johnson Bros – Layton Hardee

Highland Electric defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 5-2

Leading hitters: Highland – Bradley Hogan | Tilson’s – Cam Cole

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

First Bank defeated General McArthur’s, 7-2

Leading hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | General McArthur’s – Addison Ratley

Hasty Realty defeated Grice Farms, 5-3

Leading hitters: Hasty – Hayden Robinson | Grice Farms- Jayla Graham