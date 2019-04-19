Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday

LAURINBURG — Here is a look at Thursday’s Optimist baseball and softball games
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Motors played Quality Oil
McCarter Electric played Headbanger Sports
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 11-8
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Carter | Laurinburg Auto – Kolt Teasley
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 14-3
Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Marty Wright – Jett Ganus
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Masonic Lodge defeated Quality Landscaping & Lawn Care, 5-4
Leading hitters: Masonic Lodge – Jayden Johnson | Quality Landscaping – Nasir Taylor
Spring Hill Fire Department defeated Wooly McDuff’s, 4-3
Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire – None | McDuff’s – Lenox Caulder
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 7-3
Leading hitters: Nic’s – Landon Edge | Johnson Bros – Layton Hardee
Highland Electric defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 5-2
Leading hitters: Highland – Bradley Hogan | Tilson’s – Cam Cole
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
First Bank defeated General McArthur’s, 7-2
Leading hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | General McArthur’s – Addison Ratley
Hasty Realty defeated Grice Farms, 5-3
Leading hitters: Hasty – Hayden Robinson | Grice Farms- Jayla Graham