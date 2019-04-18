Scots end regular season with win against Richmond

Scotland’s Hunter Edkins delivers a serve during the Fighting Scots’ regular-season finale against Richmond on Thursday. Scotland’s Hunter Edkins delivers a serve during the Fighting Scots’ regular-season finale against Richmond on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s boys tennis team capped off its senior night festivities with a 9-0 win against Richmond on Thursday.

Scotland finished the season with an 8-4 record.

The Scots honored four seniors — Nate Dubbs, Hunter Edkins, Drew Monroe and Aubrey Graham — on Thursday. Dubbs, Edkins and Monroe helped the Scots finish a season sweep of the Raiders.

Nick Murphy, Drew Hamilton and Nick Eury joined those three seniors in earning singles victories. Scotland also swept all three doubles matches.

The final doubles match ended in dramatic fashion. Scotland’s team of Jennings Dean and Daniel Caudill won the match by topping Alex Yates and Adam Morrison 7-5 in a tiebreaker.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament has already been contested, and the Scots will send five players to regionals on May 3-4 in Cary. Dubbs will compete in the singles bracket. Murphy and Monroe will compete in the doubles bracket along with Eury and Hamilton.

Scotland finished third in the conference standings, behind undefeated Jack Britt and second-place Pinecrest.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

