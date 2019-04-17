Saints’ rally falls short

WHITEVILLE — Scotland Christian Academy’s late rally fell short on Tuesday in a 12-11 loss to Columbus Christian’s baseball team.

Scotland Christian outscored the hosts 6-1 over the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough to outduel an opposing offense that plated six runs in the fourth inning.

Scotland Christian’s Matt Williams notched four RBIs on four hits, including a double. He scored two runs. Tavon Farmer added two RBIs for the Saints. Josh Williams and Micah Cartrette both recorded two hits and one RBI. Josh Williams also scored a pair of runs.

The Saints fell to 4-4 on the season. They will play against Liberty Christian on April 29.