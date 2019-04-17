Johnson, Sellers power baseball team past Raiders; Lady Scots lose to rivals

Matt Sellers, pictured during a game earlier this season, drive in the go-ahead run during Scotland’s 1-0 win at Richmond on Tuesday. Matt Sellers, pictured during a game earlier this season, drive in the go-ahead run during Scotland’s 1-0 win at Richmond on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — An RBI single by Matt Sellers in the top of the sixth inning was all Scotland’s baseball team needed offensively in a 1-0 win at Richmond on Tuesday night.

Scotland’s Michael Johnson logged a one-hitter on the mound. He fanned five batters and dealt one walk in seven innings of work.

Sellers’ RBI single came after Tyler Barfield notched a single of his own earlier in the inning. Those were Scotland’s only two hits of the game.

Scotland (9-7, 8-5 SAC) is now on a three-game winning streak. They will face off with the Raiders (15-5, 11-2) again at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Laurinburg.

Lady Scots come up empty again

Scotland’s softball team lost 9-0 at Richmond on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders (15-2, 12-1) claimed the regular-season SAC title with the win.

The Lady Scots (10-7, 6-7) were held scoreless for the third straight game.

“We’re playing the best two teams in the conference at the end of the season, but at the end of the season you’ve played (a lot of) games,” Scotland coach Adam Romaine said. “We’ve got to be able – we’ve had enough swings. I’m not saying they’re not great pitchers, but the pitching is hittable pitching. We just can’t do what we’re supposed to do at the plate.”

The Lady Raiders did most of their damage in a six-run third inning. Richmond’s Taylor Parrish, who finished with five RBIs, drove in two runs with a one-out double. Kayla Hawkins followed with a two-RBI double of her own to make the score 5-0.

With two outs, Kenliegh Frye hit an RBI double to make it 6-0. Frye then came around to score on a double by Allyiah Swiney.

Richmond’s other runs came on a pair of RBI singles by Parrish — one in the first inning and another in the sixth.

Richmond’s Greyson Way notched 12 strikeouts and allowed four hits. Olivia Hyatt, Katie Smith, Taylor Waitley and Kinsley Sheppard had one hit apiece for the Lady Scots. Waitley had a triple and Sheppard had a double.

Waitley’s triple happened with one out in the top of the fourth inning. She was stranded at third after Way notched a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam.

Kinsley Sheppard registered nine strikeouts in the circle for the Lady Scots.

Scotland will conclude the regular season by hosting Richmond at 7 on Thursday.

“We’ve got to do something at the plate,” Romaine said. “The difference for Thursday night is we’ve got to put the ball in play better than what we did. Put the ball in play, period. We had four or five girls strike out looking. We’ve got to be more aggressive at the plate.”

