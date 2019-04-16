Optimist baseball and softball results from Monday

LAURINBURG — Here are the results from Monday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Southeastern Farm Equipment played Quality Oil
Scotland Healthcare played McCarter Electric
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Marty Wright Home Sales defeated Norris Auto Sales, 3-2
Leading hitters: Marty Wright – Brody Knight | Norris Auto – Jacoby Lowery
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Hampton Inn, 12-2
Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Hampton Inn – Carson Locklear
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Community Drugs defeated Masonic Lodge, 6-3
Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Joshua Smith | Masonic Lodge- Uriah Clark
Wooley McDuff’s defeated Shirt Tales, 8-5
Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear | Shirt Tales – Corey Lowery
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Dunbar Insurance defeated Highland Electric, 11-8
Leading hitters: Dunbar – Lane Bormet | Highland- Kaden Johnson
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
KFC tied Ned’s Pawn, 4-4
Leading hitters: KFC – Sara Grace Smith | Ned’s- Callie Lowery
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Canal Wood, 9-8
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Avery Stutts | Canal Wood- Addyson Hollingsworth