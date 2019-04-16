Optimist baseball and softball results from Monday

By: Staff report

LAURINBURG — Here are the results from Monday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Southeastern Farm Equipment played Quality Oil

Scotland Healthcare played McCarter Electric

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Marty Wright Home Sales defeated Norris Auto Sales, 3-2

Leading hitters: Marty Wright – Brody Knight | Norris Auto – Jacoby Lowery

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Hampton Inn, 12-2

Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Hampton Inn – Carson Locklear

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Community Drugs defeated Masonic Lodge, 6-3

Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Joshua Smith | Masonic Lodge- Uriah Clark

Wooley McDuff’s defeated Shirt Tales, 8-5

Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear | Shirt Tales – Corey Lowery

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Dunbar Insurance defeated Highland Electric, 11-8

Leading hitters: Dunbar – Lane Bormet | Highland- Kaden Johnson

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

KFC tied Ned’s Pawn, 4-4

Leading hitters: KFC – Sara Grace Smith | Ned’s- Callie Lowery

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Canal Wood, 9-8

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Avery Stutts | Canal Wood- Addyson Hollingsworth

