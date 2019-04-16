Two Fighting Scots qualify for regionals

High High Thompson Thompson Scotland’s boys golf team finished in fourth place at its final regular-season match on Monday. Scotland’s boys golf team finished in fourth place at its final regular-season match on Monday.

PINEHURST —In the final regular-season match of the year, Scotland’s boys golf team finished in fourth place out of seven Sandhills Athletic Conference teams, and two Fighting Scots qualified for regionals.

Senior Nick Thompson carded an 83 on Monday at Pinehurst, and fellow senior Mason High carded a 92. Both golfers qualified individually for regionals. The Scots did not qualify as a team.

Andrew Hartwell (93), Grayson Smith (94), Ian Smith (99) and Jay Godwin (109) also competed for the Scots.

Pinecrest finished first in the team standings with a team score of 309.

Here are the final standings from Monday’s match:

Pinecrest (309)

Jack Britt (322)

Purnell Swett (324)

Scotland (362)

Richmond (372)

Hoke (402)

Lumberton (419)

High https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Mason-High.jpg High Thompson https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Nick-Thompson.jpg Thompson Scotland’s boys golf team finished in fourth place at its final regular-season match on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Golf-final-041719.jpg Scotland’s boys golf team finished in fourth place at its final regular-season match on Monday.

High, Thompson qualify