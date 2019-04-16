Two Fighting Scots qualify for regionals

PINEHURST —In the final regular-season match of the year, Scotland’s boys golf team finished in fourth place out of seven Sandhills Athletic Conference teams, and two Fighting Scots qualified for regionals.
Senior Nick Thompson carded an 83 on Monday at Pinehurst, and fellow senior Mason High carded a 92. Both golfers qualified individually for regionals. The Scots did not qualify as a team.
Andrew Hartwell (93), Grayson Smith (94), Ian Smith (99) and Jay Godwin (109) also competed for the Scots.
Pinecrest finished first in the team standings with a team score of 309.