CF McDowell of Laurinburg tabbed as Woodpeckers PA announcer

McDowell

FAYETTEVILLE — The Houston Astros, a Major League Baseball organization, has selected C. F. McDowell III of Laurinburg as one of its two public address announcers for the inaugural season of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, a minor league baseball team. The Woodpeckers, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Astros, will play their home opener at the new Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville on Thursday against the Carolina Mudcats.

McDowell will share PA duties with Ray Thomas of Fayetteville State University for the 70 Woodpeckers home games. He joins the Woodpeckers staff following stints as an announcer at recreational, middle school and high school levels. McDowell also served as the PA announcer for St. Andrews University women’s basketball and football and substitute PA announcer for Wingate University athletics.

The Woodpeckers played the last two seasons as the Buies Creek Astros in the Carolina League while Segra Stadium was under construction. They were the 2018 Carolina League champions after defeating the Winston-Salem Dash in the semifinals and the Potomac Nationals in the finals. For the Woodpeckers’ schedule and ticket information, look online at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

McDowell

Home opener is Thursday