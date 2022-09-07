SOUTHERN PINES – The Lady Scots tennis team (0-4) lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Pinecrest High School (4-2), Tuesday, after being shut out for the second time this season.

Final results from the singles competition are listed below.

1. Valeria Carranza lost to Brooke LaFrenz 0-8

2. Maleah Locklear lost to Anncey Pratt 0-8

3. Rhea Truesdell lost to Estelle Kilpatrick 0-8

4. Lillie Rankin lost to Livia Pratt 1-8

5. Cora Clemmons lost to Sophia Pandich 1-8

6. Kali Sikes lost to Gabby Hooper 0-8

Final results from the doubles competition are listed below.

7. Valeria Carranza and Maleah Locklear lost to Anncey Pratt and Estelle Kilpatrick 0-8

8. Rhea Truesdell and Lillie Rankin lost to Emma Medina and Eliza Hage 4-8

9. Cora Clemmons and Kali Sikes lost to Laurin Goodridge and Chloe Beane 0-8

The Lady Scots tennis team will return to competition on Thursday when they host the Lee County Yellow Jackets at 4 p.m.

